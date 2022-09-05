Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 211,130 Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 211,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,575,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,416,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,154,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $108,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.3 %

RRX stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,770. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.40.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

