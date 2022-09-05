Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $121.48 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $121,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

Shares of UNH traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $516.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,249. The company has a market cap of $482.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

