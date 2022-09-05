Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $162.78 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.4% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $162,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 160,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $662.07.

TMO traded down $7.20 on Monday, reaching $543.55. The stock had a trading volume of 44,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,621. The company has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $565.76 and a 200-day moving average of $557.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

