Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $39.18 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,455 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 40,586 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $39,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.2 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.50. 273,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,452. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $179.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.21 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

