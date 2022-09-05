Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $54.54 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,476 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 260,551 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $54,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 43,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,026,539 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 239,281 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 485,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,207,367. The company has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

