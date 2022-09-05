Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $593.82 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,563,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 320,231 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 5.1% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $593,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.90. 540,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,271,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

