Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,752,459 shares during the quarter. NetEase makes up approximately 1.0% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.19% of NetEase worth $114,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NetEase by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.52. The stock had a trading volume of 63,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,865. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.