Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 18,205 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,205 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Trane Technologies worth $42,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.43. 44,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,415. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.47 and its 200 day moving average is $144.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.