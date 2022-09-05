Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 807 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Ferguson worth $35,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,535.38.

FERG traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,547. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.49.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

