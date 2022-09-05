Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 82,371 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 82,371 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $76,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,895,000 after buying an additional 334,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,704,204,000 after buying an additional 247,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $705,536,000 after buying an additional 114,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,750,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $434,503,000 after buying an additional 162,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,169,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.27. The stock had a trading volume of 39,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.96 and its 200 day moving average is $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

