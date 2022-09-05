Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Upgraded by Vertical Research to Buy

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Vertical Research currently has $225.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VMC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.06.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $164.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.12.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

