W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $83.70 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

