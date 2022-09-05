W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $71.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $64.77 on Monday. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $72.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 34,852 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,007,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 141,051 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

