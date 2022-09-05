WanSwap Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges (WASP)

WanSwap (WASP) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One WanSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WanSwap has a market cap of $783,971.97 and approximately $16,041.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WanSwap has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00837106 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015468 BTC.
WanSwap Profile
WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,028,523 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap.
WanSwap Coin Trading
