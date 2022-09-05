Warburg Research Reiterates “€14.20” Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($14.49) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

ETR:TEG opened at €9.15 ($9.34) on Thursday. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €8.70 ($8.88) and a one year high of €28.63 ($29.21). The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.18.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

