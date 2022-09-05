Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 136.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,927 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.21% of Waste Connections worth $75,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

WCN traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $140.55. 134,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.95 and its 200 day moving average is $130.87. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

