Webcentral Limited (ASX:WCG) Insider Joseph Demase Acquires 388,611 Shares

Webcentral Limited (ASX:WCG – Get Rating) insider Joseph Demase acquired 388,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,949.98 ($48,916.07).

On Friday, June 10th, Joseph Demase acquired 1,069,140 shares of Webcentral stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$251,247.90 ($175,697.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.66, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Webcentral Limited, a digital services company, provides cloud enabling solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers data connectivity, cloud and data center, and managed services. It provides cloud-based solutions and network services; and operates fiber and wireless infrastructure, management of cloud computing environment, and data center facilities.

