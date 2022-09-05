Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WSP Global (WSPOF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WSP Global (OTCMKTS: WSPOF) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2022 – WSP Global is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a C$190.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2022 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$178.00 to C$180.00.

8/17/2022 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$185.00 to C$195.00.

8/17/2022 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$172.00 to C$175.00.

8/17/2022 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$182.00 to C$188.00.

WSP Global Price Performance

OTCMKTS WSPOF traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.45. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.76. WSP Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.