WestRock (NYSE:WRK) and Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE) Financial Comparison

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) and Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WestRock and Cryptyde’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get WestRock alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WestRock $18.75 billion 0.54 $838.30 million $3.50 11.33 Cryptyde N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WestRock has higher revenue and earnings than Cryptyde.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

83.5% of WestRock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Cryptyde shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of WestRock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares WestRock and Cryptyde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WestRock 4.41% 10.42% 4.16% Cryptyde N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WestRock and Cryptyde, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WestRock 1 5 2 0 2.13 Cryptyde 0 0 0 0 N/A

WestRock currently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.61%. Given WestRock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WestRock is more favorable than Cryptyde.

Summary

WestRock beats Cryptyde on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers. It also provides structural and graphic design, engineering services and custom, and proprietary and standard automated packaging machines, as well as turn-key installation, automation, line integration, and packaging solutions; distributes corrugated packaging materials and other specialty packaging products, including stretch films, void fills, carton sealing tapes, and other specialty tapes; operates recycling facilities that collect, sort, grade, and bale recovered paper; and provides lithographic laminated packaging products, as well as contract packing services. The Consumer Packaging segment manufactures and sells folding cartons that are used to package food, paper, beverages, dairy products, tobacco, confectionery, health and beauty, other household consumer, and commercial and industrial products; and express mail packages for the overnight courier industry. It also offers inserts and labels, as well as rigid packaging and other printed packaging products, such as transaction cards, brochures, product literature, marketing materials, and grower tags and plant stakes for the horticultural market; and secondary packages and paperboard packaging for over-the-counter and prescription drugs. In addition, this segment manufactures and sells solid fiber and corrugated partitions, and die-cut paperboard components principally to glass container manufacturers and the automotive industry, as well as producers of beer, food, wine, spirits, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. WestRock Company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Cryptyde

(Get Rating)

Cryptyde, Inc. provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.