Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1,132.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 810,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745,042 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $80,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 194,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE MKC traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.05. 28,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,160. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.87. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

