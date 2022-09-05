Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 217,574 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.12% of EOG Resources worth $82,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $845,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,733 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

EOG stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.52. 122,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day moving average of $117.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

