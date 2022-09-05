Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,867,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $89,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VEA stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,761,369. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35.

