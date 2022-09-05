Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052,024 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 272,811 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.0% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $105,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 64,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Renasant Bank acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.7% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

COP stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.26. 337,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,227,915. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.