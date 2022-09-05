Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $65,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 564,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $2,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WAL. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Insider Activity

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.33. 22,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,421. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.