Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 805,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,290 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $71,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Masonite International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Masonite International by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DOOR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Masonite International Stock Down 2.0 %

DOOR traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,124. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

