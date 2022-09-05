Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $125.18 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,755 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Medtronic worth $125,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Medtronic by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,483,000 after acquiring an additional 505,059 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.5 %

Medtronic stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.20. 225,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,997,011. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

