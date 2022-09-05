Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $63.74 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,165 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.99% of Comfort Systems USA worth $63,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,669,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,669,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $251,039.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,957.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,531,819. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of FIX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.53. 4,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,011. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.