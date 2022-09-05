Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $84.86 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $84,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,689.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 136,590 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 316,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 71,430 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 208,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,546,000 after buying an additional 37,266 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.7 %

ICE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.28. The stock had a trading volume of 101,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,981. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

