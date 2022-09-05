Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New $58.37 Million Investment in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,666,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,374,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 2.72% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,854,000 after purchasing an additional 193,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,435,000 after purchasing an additional 129,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,694,000 after purchasing an additional 42,284 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,601,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,662,000 after purchasing an additional 61,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

SBCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Stories

