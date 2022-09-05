Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 6,522 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 552,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.4% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $150,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 166.8% during the first quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 32,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 115,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 89.8% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,939 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,382. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.60 and a 200-day moving average of $233.83.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

