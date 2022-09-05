Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 379,746 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379,746 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $60,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley bought 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veritex Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James cut shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Veritex stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,878. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $45.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

