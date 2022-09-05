Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 70,572 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,572 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 2.52% of J&J Snack Foods worth $74,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,808,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,808,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $217,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at $568,441.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,699 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $3.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,741. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.80 and its 200 day moving average is $143.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.61%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

