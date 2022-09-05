Whole Earth Coin (WEC) Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week

Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Whole Earth Coin has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Whole Earth Coin has a total market cap of $39,265.68 and approximately $37,183.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whole Earth Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00833064 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015508 BTC.
About Whole Earth Coin
Whole Earth Coin’s official Twitter account is @WholeEarthFdn.
Buying and Selling Whole Earth Coin
