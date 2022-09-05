Wick Capital Partners LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wick Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.96. The stock had a trading volume of 94,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,848. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.04 and a 200 day moving average of $246.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.