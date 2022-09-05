Wick Capital Partners LLC Has $257,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wick Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.74. 384,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,240. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.85. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

