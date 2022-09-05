Wick Capital Partners LLC Invests $519,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.31. The company had a trading volume of 112,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,855. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.28.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

