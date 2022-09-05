Wick Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wick Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.4% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.76. The company had a trading volume of 198,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,450. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $373.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Visa

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.