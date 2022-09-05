Wick Capital Partners LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.26. 8,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,824. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $28.15.

