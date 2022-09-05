Wolfe Research Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $100.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $64.63 on Thursday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.14.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Okta by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Okta by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

