Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $107.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

WK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Workiva Trading Up 2.3 %

WK stock opened at $66.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Workiva has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.72.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 187.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 10.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 86.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

