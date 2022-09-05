Xuez Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,174.00 (XUEZ)

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $15,734.26 and $28,174.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xuez alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 65.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,359,499 coins and its circulating supply is 4,393,065 coins. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xuez Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xuez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xuez and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.