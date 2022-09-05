YAM V1 Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (YAM)

YAM V1 (YAM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One YAM V1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YAM V1 has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. YAM V1 has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $9,810.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00030485 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00041990 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00082475 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About YAM V1

YAM V1 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 coins and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 coins. The official website for YAM V1 is yam.finance. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YAM V1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v1 and serves as historical data. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV2.Discord | Github | Forum”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

