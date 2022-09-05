YF Link (YFL) Market Cap Tops $501,087.37

YF Link (YFL) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for about $9.19 or 0.00046025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. YF Link has a total market cap of $501,087.37 and approximately $8.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,964.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00132188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022040 BTC.

About YF Link

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io.

YF Link Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

