Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) vs. Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Head to Head Comparison

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Yunji shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Rent the Runway shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Yunji shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yunji and Rent the Runway’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $338.22 million 0.47 $20.71 million $0.03 24.73 Rent the Runway $203.30 million 1.22 -$211.80 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Yunji has higher revenue and earnings than Rent the Runway.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yunji and Rent the Runway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 0 0 0 0 N/A Rent the Runway 0 1 10 0 2.91

Rent the Runway has a consensus price target of $11.36, indicating a potential upside of 193.63%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than Yunji.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and Rent the Runway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji 3.78% 6.96% 4.52% Rent the Runway N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Yunji beats Rent the Runway on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. Yunji Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

