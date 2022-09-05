Zap (ZAP) Hits Market Cap of $811,430.11

Zap (ZAP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Zap has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Zap has a total market cap of $811,430.11 and $3,665.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,772.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00134083 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022254 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zap

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

