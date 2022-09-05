ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Hits $0.0147 on Top Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $23.32 million and $4,598.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002492 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00840399 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015703 BTC.
About ZIMBOCASH
ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH
