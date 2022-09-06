1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $9.25 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FLWS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $478.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.60. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.81 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

