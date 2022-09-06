10,000 Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Purchased by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $93,941,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 684,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,201,000 after buying an additional 494,275 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $43,428,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,319,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 380,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,428,000 after buying an additional 302,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 38,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,476. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.69. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $79.01 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

