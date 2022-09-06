14,285 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,285 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Applied Materials by 32.1% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.60. 342,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,614,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.04. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

