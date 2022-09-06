26,300 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $29.82. 102,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,427,244. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

